North Tooele Fire Department to host Open House on Oct. 8

The community is welcomed to the North Tooele Fire District station in Stansbury Park next week to promote Fire Prevention Week.

The open house, set for Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about NTFD and its operations. There will be tours of the fire station and activities for the whole family, including games, music, a bounce house and more, according to a press release.

Attendees who qualify can also find more information about becoming a volunteer firefighter in North Tooele County.

Firefighters with NTFD will be cooking hotdogs and hamburgers at the event, which is free and open to the public, the release said.

Fire Prevention Week, sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, was nationally recognized by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925. The observance is always the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of Oct. 8, 1871, according to the NFPA.

The campaign for this Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” with an emphasis on taking small, important actions for fire safety. One focus is creating an escape plan that allows families to flee from their homes as soon as a smoke alarm sounds, as they may have only a minute or two to make a safe escape.

Advice on how to create a home escape plan and practice it can be found at the National Fire Protection Associations’s website, nfpa.org.