North Tooele Fire Dept. sends more firefighters out of state

The North Tooele Fire Department has sent four of their firefighters to California to help fight a wildfire.

North Tooele firefighters Jason Brown, Captain Kirk Arnold, and Reed Thompson left on Aug. 13, to provide assistance at the Dixie Fire in Northern California, according to North Tooele Fire Chief Randy Willden.

They will be gone for a total of 14 days, including three days for travel and rest and recovery when they arrive back home.

“They have been providing structure protection, cutting fire lines, mopping up old fire areas, and supporting the local fire departments in their work,” Wilden said.

The three men are working 24 hours on the fire line and then they get 24 hours off, according to Wilden.

“They have to travel four hours per day on their days off to the base camp or lodging,” he said.

Captain Brown and Thompson have been deployed before, but this is Captain Arnold’s first time fighting a large wildfire out of state.

“We are really proud of the work they are doing and the residents in California are very happy to have them,” said Wilden.

The Dixie Fire in California started on July 13, and has burned over 670,000 acres.

The fire is currently 35% contained.

The estimated containment date for the fire is Sept 30., according to inciweb.nwcg.gov