North Tooele Fire District chief placed on leave

Chief resigns after put on leave ♦

North Tooele Fire District Chief Randy Willden was placed on paid administrative leave following an allegation of wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the North Tooele Fire District released a written statement about the incident, but little information was given, because a third-party investigation is underway.

The allegation, which is defined in the written statement as “internal,” was discussed during a closed-door portion of a scheduled North Tooele Fire District board meeting on Dec. 10.

During the meeting, board members decided to place Willden on paid leave.

Willden submitted his resignation on Dec. 11.

The Fire District is withholding further comment until the investigation is completed.

Willden joined the North Tooele Fire District in 201. He has served in various firefighting roles in the State of Utah for more than 38 years.

The North Tooele Fire District serves more than 1,700 square miles of Tooele County, including Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon, and Erda.

The department currently has more than 40 firefighters, both paid and volunteer.