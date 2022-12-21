North Tooele Fire District increases taxes

The North Tooele Fire Protection Service District Board met last week to hear comments from the public about a proposed property tax increase.

Their newest increase will make up for inflation, allow for two new full-time positions, and help the department purchase a wildfire prevention trailer.

After the public hearing, board members voted to unanimously approve the property tax hike.

The approved increase was for a 17.2% increase in property tax over the 2022 property tax rate for additional revenue of $298,000 for 2023.

When property taxes are collected in 2023, taxes on a $557,000 residence will increase from $209.24 to $245.39, a $36.15 a year increase.

Taxes on a business worth $557,000 will increase from $380.43 to $446.15, a $65.72 annual increase.

The property tax public hearing, which was held on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Fire station, drew a great turnout from the community, according to Jon Smith, North Tooele’ Fire Department’s public information officer.

“We had many people from the public come and address their pros and cons, and ask questions,” Smith said. “Of course, people want to know how their money is being spent, make sure board members are doing their job, and know that the tax increase is going to the right place.”

During the meeting, officials talked about why the increase was necessary.

Officials said the department has been struggling as a result of an increase in residences and businesses they cover.

“The areas that we serve in Tooele County have been growing at a swift pace,” Smith said. “Now that post-pandemic businesses are starting to come back online, we are seeing an increased boom as well.”

Because of the increase in new homes and businesses, department officials have decided they need to hire a full time fire marshal. The new fire marshal would complete building inspections and make sure places where the public assemble are up to fire codes. This position will cost $120,000 a year, including benefits.

A new deputy fire chief will also be hired. The chief will assist the current fire chief by ensuring effective operations of crews who respond to fires and emergency medical calls. They would also coordinate training and assist with planning for the future of the department, along with fire prevention, according to Smith. The new deputy fire chief will be paid up to $136,000, including benefits.

Currently, the department has nine paid full time firefighters, and 14 part-time firefighters who are in need of a cost-of-living adjustment, Smith said.

With the tax increase, North Tooele officials plan to purchase a wildfire mitigation trailer for $13,000. The trailer will be available for firefighters and community members to clean up debris and haul away downed trees and vegetation that often collect around large properties.

At the end of the meeting, board members voted unanimously to approve the increase.

The 2022 property taxes for the North Tooele Fire Department were increased just over 16% after five years with no increase.