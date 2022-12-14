North Tooele Fire District looking at tax increase

Those living in the north end of unincorporated Tooele County including Stansbury, Erda, Lakepoint, and Pine Canyon may see a tax increase from their fire department.

The North Tooele Fire Protection Service District is looking at a tax increase to hire two new positions at the fire department, purchase a wildfire prevention trailer, and cover the cost of inflation.

North Tooele Fire officials are asking for a 17.28% property tax raise over the 2022 property tax rate for an additional revenue of $298,000 for 2023.

If approved, taxes on a $557,000 residence would increase from $209.24 to $245.39, a $36.15 a year increase.

On a business worth $557,000, property taxes would increase from $380.43 to $446.15 a year, a $65.72 annual increase.

A public hearing regarding the increase will take place on Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stansbury Park Fire Station, located at 179 Country Club. Concerned community members are encouraged to attend.

District officials are asking for more tax money, because of a recent increase in residences and businesses they cover.

“The areas that we serve in Tooele County have been growing at a very swift pace,” said Jon Smith, NTFD public information officer. “Now that post-pandemic businesses are starting to come back online, we are seeing an increased boom as well.”

Because of the increase in new homes and businesses, district officials have decided they need to hire a full time fire marshal.

The fire marshal would complete building inspections and make sure places where the public assemble are up to fire codes.

“At the pace we are growing, we don’t have the resources to keep up,” Smith said, speaking about the need for a fire marshal.

A new fire marshal would cost $120,000 a year, which includes benefits.

District officials said they are also in need of a deputy fire chief, not to be confused with their current fire chief Kevin Nunn’s position.

Currently, Nunn oversees the entirety of daily operations and training requirements and writes grants.

The deputy fire chief would ensure the safe and effective operation of crews who respond to fires and emergency medical calls. They would also coordinate training and assist with planning for the future of the district, and handle fire prevention, Smith said.

The new deputy fire chief would cost up to $136,000, including benefits such as retirement, life insurance, and medical plans.

“We haven’t been able to grow our administrative staff and we want to make sure we are keeping up on that level,” Smith said.

Currently the department has nine paid full time firefighters and 14 part-time firefighters who are in need of a cost-of-living adjustment, according to Smith.

“With inflation, we haven’t been able to give them the appropriate salary increases,” Smith said. “A raise would include wages and benefits to help keep our trained and disciplined staff working happy and healthy.”

North Tooele Fire District plans to purchase a wildfire mitigation trailer for $13,000 if the tax increase passes.

The trailer will be available for firefighters and community members to clean up debris and haul away downed trees and vegetation that often collects around properties, mainly farmland or large areas of construction.

“This will help the community prepare for the threat of wildfire,” Smith said.

If the increase is approved, North Tooele Fire District will receive an additional $298,0 00 a year.

To find out more about the increase, please call 435-882-6730 or email admin@ntfd.us.

“We are happy to answer anyone’s questions regarding the increase,” Smith said. “We appreciate the feedback.”

North Tooele Fire District covers 17,000 square-miles, around the size of the state of Rhode Island.

Currently there are four fire stations in North Tooele’s jurisdiction, including the Stansbury Park Station, one in Pine Canyon, one in Lake Point, and one in west Erda. They are working on building another station as part of their three-year plan, Smith said.

The fifth station called the “Arrowhead Station” will be built near Droubay Road and Arrowhead Lane.

The goal for completion is 2025 and will cost upwards of $15 million, according to former chief, Randy Willden.