North Valley Communities that Care looking for youth to recognize

The deadline to nominate youth for the North Valley Communities that Care youth recognition awards is fast approaching.

North Valley Communities that Care is a substance prevention coalition that serves youth in the Erda, Stansbury Park, and Lakepoint communities. It is affiliated with the Tooele County Health Department.

“We just really want to build a healthy community and prevent substance abuse among the youth of our community,” said Jamie Slade, with North Valley Communities that Care.

The coalition wanted to recognize youth for their willingness to say “no” to drugs and reward them for their positive behaviors, so they created the youth recognition awards.

“The positive behaviors that youth could be engaging in could be acts of service, academic achievement, involvement with their community, or just really anything positive,” said Slade.

Recognition for positive behavior has been proven by researchers to be a factor that reduces youth problem behaviors.

“You always see on Facebook where people are posting, ‘Oh, I saw these teens today. They were helping my kid at the park’, or something like that,” Slade continued. “People want to recognize the youth in our community, so the purpose of these awards is to do just that.”

Slade is encouraging individuals who have seen youth aged 10 to 18 doing something good or engaging in positive behaviors to nominate them for a youth recognition award.

“We are going to select a few of them to recognize.” Slade explained. “We want to reward them for their prosocial involvement and all of the positive things they do. This will help the youth feel connected to their community and the positive reinforcement helps protect them against risky behaviors.”

The deadline to nominate someone for the awards will be on Sunday.

Those interested in nominating a youth can visit the North Valley Communities that Care’s Facebook page and click on the google form link to nominate them.

To be nominated, the youth have to live in Erda, Stansbury Park, or Lakepoint.

After the deadline, North Valley Communities that Care will pick and reward the youth with several gift cards and a certificate at their next coalition meeting on Aug. 26.

North Valley Communities that Care plan on doing this recognition quarterly.