Northern lights appear in Tooele’s sky

Explosion in sun sends geomagnetic storm to earth ♦

Unusual cosmic weather treated parts of Utah to an uncommon view of the northern lights.

Energized particles from the sun hit the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph. The Earth’s magnetic field protects its inhabitants from the high speed particles and redirects them toward the poles, in the process they create a colorful cinematic atmospheric phenomenon known in the northern hemisphere as the northern lights or aurora borealis.

The traditional Scottish song “The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen” describes the northern lights as “heavenly dancers, merry dancers in the sky” as the lights often appear as flickering sheets of green, pink and dark red lights that appear to shimmer or dance above the horizon.

A severe geomagnetic storm hurdled coronal mass ejections — huge bubbles of coronal plasma threaded by intense magnetic field lines — towards the Earth. They hit Earth on April 23 causing a severe magnetic storm. Auroras spread across Europe as far south as France with sightings from brightly-lit cities such as Berlin and Kraków. Bright red auroras were also reported from China, according to Patrick Wiggins, Stansbury resident and NASA ambassador.

The storm brought the northern lights further south than usual making them visible in the northern Utah skies on Sunday night.