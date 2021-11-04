November is National Caregivers Month

Caregiver kits provide tools for dementia caregivers ♦

Celebrated every November, National Caregivers Month is a time to recognize and honor those who care for those who can’t care for themselves, like those with disabilities, older adults, and those with cognitive impairment.

In 2020, more than one in five Americans, or 21.3% in the United States were caring for an adult loved one or child with special needs and caregiving for adults only has risen from about 17% in 2015 to just over 19% in 2020, according to Sarah Obray, group facilitator with the Tooele County Aging Services Department.

In Utah alone, there are 336,000 caregivers.

This year, the Tooele County Aging Services Department is highlighting their dementia caregiver kits that can be checked-out at local libraries and at the Tooele Senior Center.

The kits include items to entertain those with cognitive impairment and things to keep them involved with their caregivers.

“The numbers of family caregivers will only grow,” said Obray. “People are living longer and there were a lot of people born during the baby boomer generation. There are a large number of adults reaching those older ages.”

Because of an increase in caregiving, the month of November offers an opportunity to raise awareness about issues caregivers face, caregiver fatigue, educate individuals about caregivers, and allow caregivers to know they aren’t alone in the struggles they face.

The national observance is led by Caregiver Action Network, a nonprofit organization that offers free education, support, and resources to caregivers.

This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd, which encourages family caregivers to celebrate the interests and passions that enrich their lives.

Many caregivers care for someone with a cognitive impairment, like dementia.

Obray’s son, Luke Obray, created something that he called “dementia kits” for an Eagle Scout service project a few years ago.

“Luke got the idea because I work with caregivers and with those who have dementia,” Obray said. “We also had a family friend with dementia.”

After many hours of research, Obray’s son found items that would benefit those with dementia.

Each kit includes items for those in different stages of dementia.

Included in the kits are books with words and pictures that prompt the caregiver to ask their loved one with dementia different questions, fidget blankets with locks, zippers, and different textures, puzzles, and movies.

Each of the items in the kits are made to distract, redirect, and entertain those using them.

The kits are available to be checked out at the Tooele and Grantsville Libraries, as well as the Tooele Senior Center, located at 59 E. Vine Street.