Number of farms in county has grown, says USDA census

New trend of more smaller farms producing local goods is driving farm numbers up ♦

More, but smaller.

That seems to be the trend for farms in Tooele County according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which released data from its latest Agriculture Census last week.

The USDA conducts the census every five years and the data released last week is from 2017. That year there were 540 farms in Tooele County, up from 332 in 1997. That’s a 62.6% increase from 20 years ago.

The USDA defines a farm as “any place that produced or sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agriculture products during the census year.”

The average size of a farm in Tooele County in 2017 was 646 acres, but the median size of a farm was only 20 acres. In 1997 the average size of a farm in Tooele County was 879 acres, while the median size was 90 acres.

The largest growth in farms in the county over the last 20 years was in small farms of between 1 and 9 acres. There were 58 of them in the county in 1997. In 2017, there were 228, which is a 274% increase.

Along with the increase in farms came an increase in total farmland, from 291,736 acres in 1997 to 348,393 in 2017. That represents a 19.4% increase.

Linden Greenhalgh, director of the Tooele County Utah State University Extension Office, is not surprised by the increase in farms and farm land, despite the county’s urbanization.

“There’s a trend nationwide and in the state, and we are seeing it here in Tooele County, of people moving out to rural areas for the lifestyle,” Greenhalgh said. “They buy a 5-acre plot of land that might have once been part of a larger farm, and build their home and start a small farm so they can live off the land, so to speak.”

Another new trend in agriculture, according to Greenhalgh, is people wanting to buy food from small local farms. Combine that with the trend of people moving onto farms with smaller lots, and the trend described by the USDA Census is not surprising, he said.

One of those small farms in the USDA census is Jerry and Sharon Worsencroft’s farm in Erda.

The Worsencroft’s aren’t new to farming. Jerry Worsencroft said he has been raising vegetables on his 5-acre homestead in Erda since 1994.

Currently, he raises produce in a 10,000-square-foot garden on his property. Crops include onions, carrots, potatoes, chard, turnips, radishes, green onions, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, okra, beans, and other vegetables, he said.

“I grow just about anything you can eat,” he said. “As soon as one crop comes out of the ground, I plant another one.”

The farm is not the family’s main source of income, but it is paying for their daughter Jennie Worsencroft’s college education.

“She helps us each summer to haul several hundreds of pounds each week of produce to the farmer’s market in Erda,” said Jerry Wosencroft. “We’ve been invited to other markets, but we like the one in Erda and it keeps us busy.”

The 2017 USDA Agriculture Census also tells more about farming in Tooele County. While there are more farms and farmland, crop land and irrigated land has decreased.

The census found that in 2017 there were 21,726 acres of cropland in Tooele County compared to 41,924 in 1997, which is a 48.2% decrease. In 1997 there were 83,939 acres of irrigated land in the county. That number dropped by 74% to 21,894 acres in 2017.

In 2017, farming in Tooele County contributed over $6.8 million in payroll to a total of 506 hired farm workers in Tooele County, according to the census. Many of those workers were seasonal employees, with 339 of them working less than 150 days.

While small farms are growing in Tooele County, the county also has its share of large farms. There were 41 farms of 1,000 acres or more in the county in 2017, which is down 18% from 50 in 1997, according to the census.

Possibly the largest farm in Tooele County is Ensign Ranches, a subsidiary of Ensign Group, in Skull Valley.

Ensign Group owns property in Skull Valley under the name of two different companies: Castle Rock Land and Livestock Company with 33,292 acres and the Skull Valley Company with 30,351 acres.

The ranch winters about 5,000 mother cows in Skull Valley, according to Chris Robinson, CEO and part owner of the Ensign Group.

Ensign Ranches also bring in about 10,000 calves from its other ranches and places them in grow yards in Skull Valley, Robinson said.

A portion of those calves are kept for breeding, with the remainder sent out to other ranches for further feeding and growth in preparation to be sent to market.

For feed, Ensign Ranches also grows barley, triticale, corn silage, alfalfa, and grass hay on 1,700 acres of irrigated land in Skull Valley.

Robinson lives in the Snyderville Basin of Summit County, but his family has been ranching in Tooele County since 1953. His grandfather was the superintendent of schools in Tooele County in the 1880s and his grandmother was born in Vernon.

Tooele County’s largest crop is forage, including hay, haylage, silage and green chop. There were 46,991 dry equivalent tons of forage harvested in Tooele County in 2017.

The largest number of livestock raised on farms, or ranches, in Tooele County in 2017 was cattle at a total inventory of 20,402 in 2017, followed by 9,658 sheep.