Nutzman appointed to vacant Stockton Town Council seat

New councilman will serve remainder of Karjola’s term ♦

The Stockton Town Council selected its newest member from a pool of four candidates during a meeting last Thursday.

David Nutzman was appointed to fill the remainder of the term vacated by current Stockton Mayor Thomas Karjola, which is up at the municipal elections in November 2019. Karjola was appointed to the mayor’s seat on Feb. 1 to replace former Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney, who resigned on Jan. 31, citing health concerns and the need for more time with family.

Nutzman also applied for the vacant mayor’s seat and received a vote from Town Councilman Nando Meli. Karjola was selected by a 3-1 vote of the council at the Feb. 1 meeting.

Nutzman was appointed in a 3-1 vote as well, with Steve Oblad receiving a vote from Town Councilwoman Judy Bori. Jill McAffee and Cliff Voss also applied for the vacant council seat with Oblad and Nutzman.

All four applicants were asked a series of questions by the town council and residents, which included identifying the three main concerns the town is facing and how the town’s borders may be affected by residential growth outside the town limits.

“I’m honored, obviously, but I think I bring a unique skill set that’s going to be able to help the town out in some of the stuff that we’re facing here in the next year or two,” Nutzman said.

Nutzman identified the town’s water system, which he described as “failing” and “not adequate,” as a major concern.

“The town doesn’t have the money that is needed, so we’re going to have to have some outside-of-the-box thinking and I’m an out-of-the-box thinker, generally,” he said.