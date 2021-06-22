Andy DeRosa was born June 30, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to Albert Frank DeRosa and Rose Yamich DeRosa. He passed away at home in Grantsville June 13, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Ethelyn Shakespear DeRosa, brothers Al and Lenny, and sister Shirlee. He is survived by his brother Don, and sister Nancy.

He was an amazing second father who was loved by all his children: Pam Brunson, Carrie and the late Brad Palmer, Gay and Patty Shields, Mike and Kathy Hildreth, Rusty and Elizabeth Shields; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Andy was a member of the Grantsville First Baptist Church and will surely be missed by many fellow church members and neighbors.

He volunteered at the Tooele jail teaching the gospel. Andy served honorably in the Marine Corps and will be buried with full United States Marine Corp Honors.

A graveside service will be Monday, June 28, at 10 a.m., in the Grantsville City Cemetery.