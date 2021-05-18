Anita Irene Coester was born July 5, 1969, to parents Anita and Ralph Perea in Price, Utah. She passed away unexpectedly May 13, 2021. Irene dedicated her professional time as a maintenance mechanic with Purple Innovations Inc. since early 2019. When she wasn’t doing the work herself, she was teaching as an industrial maintenance instructor at the Tooele Technical College. Irene had such an unwavering commitment to her work and challenged herself every day to be the best in all aspects of her field. Her professionalism, dedication, and undoubted service to others within the workplace will not go unnoticed and will be missed. Her passion was Purple.

Irene had such an uplifting presence when she came into contact with anyone and everyone. She touched countless lives on a daily basis. Known as the fun loving, cool, badass motorcycle riding mom, and someone you knew would always be there regardless of the situation. More than just an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She was everything. She was it. Living her best life and to the fullest every day with a smile on her face.

The community’s outreach of love and support in such a tragic and unexpected time, speaks volumes to the person she was and will continue to be long after life on this earth.

Irene is survived by her spouse Frank; four children Monika, Ryan, Cameron, Justin; and her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all, more than most will ever know, from now till forever.

“Thank you for being a friend.

Traveled down the road and back again.

Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant.”

Services were held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Tate Mortuary from 4 to 4:30 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.