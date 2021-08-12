Annette N. Gossett

June 23, 1935 – Aug. 10, 2021

Our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home. She was reunited with her loving husband Orien Roy Gossett, and her little boy David Orien Gossett. Annette was born in Ogden, Utah, to George L Nichols and Ardella Wheeler Nichols. She was the youngest of three, and as the only girl, filled a special place in her family.

Annette graduated from Ogden High School in 1953, and attended Brigham Young University majoring in elementary education. While attending BYU she met the love of her life, Orien Roy Gossett, and they were married in the Los Angeles Temple on March 11, 1957. Together with her sweetheart they brought six children into their family.

Annette was always willing to follow Orien through many moves during his career. She created beautiful homes for her family in California, New Mexico, Montana and Utah. She and Orien retired from the Army at Dugway Proving Ground in 1993 and settled in Tooele, Utah. After retirement they served three full-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served the people of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, 1997-1999; Budapest, Hungary, 1999-2001; and Salt Lake City, Utah, Family and Church History Mission, 2002-2003. Together as a couple they loved serving the Lord, and making a difference in the lives of the people they served.

Annette is survived by her children Linda Pearson (Rex), Mary Johnson, Julie Meeks (Phil), Jenny Kilburn, and Jon Gossett (Tracy). She is survived by her grandchildren Michael Pearson (Sophea) Justin Johnson, Megan Griffith (Preston), Tyler Meeks (Lindy) Nicole Lambert (Zach) Chelsea Starling (Rob) Trent Meeks, Ryan Kilburn (Kimberly), Mandy Jeppesen (Kevin) Matt and Katie Kilburn, David Perry (Jocelyn), Sarah Marshall (Colin), Amelia Gleed (Garrett), Triston Gossett; and great-grandchildren Shalise and Skyler Pearson, Maverick and Jackson Johnson, Kohen and Kolby Griffith, Roman, Zahra, Sienna and Indie Lambert, Elliott Margie Meeks, James, Charlotte and Greyson Starling, Katie, Ian, Octavius Kilburn, Colette and Juniper Jeppesen, Tucker and Kollyns Perry, Maddi and Trevor Marshall, Clayton Fellows; and great-great-grandchild Phoebe St Clair.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband Orien Roy Gossett and son David Orien Gossett; her parents George and Ardella Nichols; and brothers George and Paul Nichols. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at the LDS Middle Canyon Ward building, 777 E. Skyline Dr., Tooele, Utah.

The family would like to thank Sheriff Paul and Shannon Wimmer for making the day easier for the family. We would like to offer a special thank you to Mandy Hunt for caring for and loving our mother during the past several years, and to Jon and Tracy Gossett for going above and beyond in caring for both of our parents in their aging years.

