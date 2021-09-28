Dale Edward Higley Sr.

1958 – 2021

Dale Higley, 63, returned peacefully to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife Betty Higley; seven children Christian (Leah) Deussen, Sara (Alan) Fratto, KC (Hope) Higley, Enrique Higley, Madison (Jose) Suarez, Adriana (Michael) Madsen and DJ (Jamie) Higley; along with 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Selena Marie Higley, parents Wallace and Lorna Higley, and brother David Higley.

Dale was born March 6, 1958, to Wallace and Lorna Higley, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the forth surviving of his six siblings David (Cathryn) Higley Carol (Jeff) Lawson, Mark Higley, Lynn (Dana) Higley, Annette (Tony) Ceracera.

There were many miracles in his life from birth where he was almost taken from earth early because as a baby he was allergic to milk and almost didn’t survive until he began drinking goat milk. He grew up in Grantsville, Utah, where he worked on a farm from an early age. He was run over by a tractor and still was safe. He also survived blood clots in his lungs.

He loved acting and performed in many plays while in high school. He was loved by all who surrounded him and made many life-long friends at school and church. After graduating high school, he served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina. There he learned to speak Spanish and spoke it fluently thereafter. He then would pursue college where he graduated Suma Cum Laude from Southern Utah University with a major in Spanish and a minor in math.

After serving an honorable mission he returned home to find that his long-brown-haired and brown-eyed beautiful high school sweetheart, Betty Sue Vera, was not yet married. Betty remembered her love for Dale after seeing him perform in the school plays and could not resist him or his big blue eyes. Dale knew Betty would be the love of his life and he wanted her as his companion to spend the rest of his earthly and eternal life with. They were married June 12, 1981, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Dale and Betty were the most loving and caring couple.

Dale was a high school teacher for 30 years at Wendover High School (retired). There he coached volleyball and soccer and served with the student council for many years. Dale would talk often about his love for teaching his students. He never lost his love for teaching and would continue to do so until the end of his life. He won Teacher of the Year fore Tooele County in 2014 and also served one term on the city council for Wendover, Utah. Dale and Betty lived a simple, humble life and loved spending their time with family and especially their grandchildren. Dale loved playing pinochle with his friend Alan Rowley, as well as Mel, Dale and Gordon Stewart.

We will miss you dearly Dale, papa, and dad, but we are at peace knowing you are in heaven. We know you are enjoying the reunion with your mother and father, grandchildren that have been lost from miscarriage and your beautiful daughter, Selina. We love you and look forward to the day that we can all be together again.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville, Utah, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral service will be noon. Burial will follow at the Grantsville Cemetery in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com.