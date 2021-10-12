Dorothy Lee Sessom, age 84, returned peacefully to our Heavenly Father on Oct. 1, 2021. She is survived by her six children: Cathy, Larry, Deavin, Stacy, Richard and Johnny; along with many grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren who she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jackie Sessom, her two sisters, one brother, and her beloved husband of 58 wonderful years Bob Sessom.

Dorothy was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Bell, California. She attended Bell Gardens High School, where she graduated. She grew up with her siblings Alice, Gene and Bobby. Dorothy was the youngest of the four.

Dorothy and husband Bob Sessom moved from Paramount, California, to Tooele, Utah, in 2004 after they both retired. Not long after moving to Utah, they bought a very special companion dog Magic.

Dorothy was a devoted Christian and found her forever home at New Life Christian Fellowship Church, where she immediately fell in love with Pastor Mark Runyon and the entire congregation. There was never a day she didn’t mention her pastor or someone of the Church.

Dorothy was the glue to her family and although we will miss her dearly, we are at peace knowing she was met at the gates of Heaven by our Heavenly Father, her daughter, and many others who were called to heaven before her, and her loving husband Bob. Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend is now at peace.

A service will be held at New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Tooele, Utah, Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. All are welcomed to join. Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Online Condolences may be shared at DaltonHoopes.com.