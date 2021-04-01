Douglas Downs Gordon, 82, returned to Heaven on March 30, 2021, due to complications of coronavirus.

Doug was born on Feb. 3, 1939, in Murray to Ada Lucille and Elmer McLaws Gordon of Tooele. As a teenager he worked on Jim Bevan’s farm during the summers. He attended Tooele High School, where he participated on the swim team with his Uncle Leigh Pratt being coach. His uncle was a great example to him and helped his testimony grow about the Savior Jesus Christ. Besides swimming, he played baseball, was an expert bowler — he had even considered going professional — and enjoyed fishing. After graduating from Tooele High School, he served a full-time mission to England and Scotland. He then had a job as a machinist, where he met his sweetheart, Colleen Wilson. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 22, 1962. They have lived in various cities in Utah including Bountiful; Salt Lake City — where he attended the University of Utah; Centerville — where his father-in-law helped them build their first home; Erda; Ivins and Tooele.

Douglas was always actively serving his family and others. He enjoyed fixing things and was quite the perfectionist. He always took great pride in his work. He taught his family to work hard and showed by example. Some of his work endeavors were “Perfecto Tool and Cutter Grinding,” Gordon’s Furniture, Radio Shack, Tooele County Justice of the Peace, and The Kopy King.

Douglas loved the outdoors. You could always find him outside in his garden, experimenting with different kinds of vegetables and fruits.

He loved making his yard beautiful — always with a whistle on his lips. He enjoyed camping, fishing, taking walks with his sweetheart, and hiking among other outdoor activities. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother. We would often take family drives to see relatives, where we would sing together as a family. Dad loved music. He sang as a member of the Eleanor Kennard Chorale, played the ukulele, the guitar and the harmonica. We enjoyed many family vacations and have many fond memories of family reunions.

Douglas was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served two missions to the Philippines with his wife and held various callings. Among them were bishop, temple worker, and stake patriarch. We never questioned how Dad felt about Jesus Christ. He took many opportunities to share his faith with us and others.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Colleen; sons, Scot, Danny and Benjamin (Stephanie Gordon); daughters Ronna (Hal Wells), Cathryn (Todd Tew), Heather (Todd Christensen), Sunnie (Kenneth Smith) and Ann Rebecca (Mel Bingham), 36 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters Gloria Paakanen and Jerri Gordon. Douglas was deeply loved by his wife and family. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

