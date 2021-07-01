Edith Anne (Edie) Haskett

Edith Haskett passed away June 26, 2021, at the age of 96 after a long battle of congestive heart failure. She was born in Dowagiac, Michigan, Jan. 22, 1925, to Flossie and William Ackenhusen. She was raised in Benton Harbor, Michigan, until the age of 20.

She married the love of her life Charles R. Haskett in 1951 in Seattle, Washington. They had two children together. She lived most of her life in Tooele. Her favorite past times were reading, word search puzzles, and going to church and church activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Colleen, and her loving husband Chuck. She is survived by her son Mike (Mik), three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the nurses at Harmony Home Health & Hospice who took excellent care of her. In the words from her husband, “aye shut-up.” Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Tooele Methodist Church, 78 E. Utah Ave. Service will be followed by a luncheon at the church.