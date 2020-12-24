Evan LeGrande Coon passed away Dec. 20, 2020, due to causes incident to age. He was 88 years old.

Evan was born Nov. 24, 1932, to Joseph Earl Coon and Erma Estella Wilding in Hunter, Utah, where he grew up on his family’s farm. Evan learned the art of farming from his father as they rode horses and herded cattle through Coon’s Canyon near Magna. He attended Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah. He met Janice Petersen who grew up down the road from Evan’s family, and they were married Oct. 12, 1956. Evan also served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

After Evan and Janice married, they moved to Erda where they raised their family and became a pillar of the community. Evan was well-known in Erda as an excellent farmer and cattle rancher. He served in many leadership positions in the Erda community as well as the Erda Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Evan and Janice lived in Erda until 2008. They then moved to Annabella, Utah, where they lived until 2016 when they came back to Tooele to be closer to their family. He was very excited to hear of the Church’s plans to build a temple across the street from where his farm in Erda used to be.

Evan is survived by his sister Stella Aston of Twin Falls, Idaho; his wife Janice Coon of Tooele; his six living children Glade (Ladean) Coon, Shelley (Alan) Johnson, Joan (Kelly) Painter, Joe Coon, Paula (Red) Lee, and Terri (Bryant) Pehrson; as well as his son-in-law Stephen Campbell; 24 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, daughter Cindy Campbell, and grandson Alexander Johnson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage Glen Assisted Living and the staff at Rocky Mountain Care for their compassionate care of our father and grandfather.

Graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Evan’s life will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted with Didericksen Memorial.