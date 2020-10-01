Gary Lyman Fawson, son of Nina May Sweat and Joshua Lyman Fawson, was born May 26, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gary was happily married to Janet Lynn Pack for 50 years and they have five children — “all boys except four” — and 26 grandchildren.

He was the owner/operator of Gary’s Fruit Stand from 1969 through 1971. He was the founder/owner of the Grantsville Gazette, established The Village mobile home park and Grantsville Self-Storage. Gary and Janet raised their children in Ukiah, California, where they lived for 26 years before retiring in Grantsville, Utah. While in California, Gary worked in advertising for the Ukiah Daily Journal and created a real estate magazine for Lake and Mendocino Counties.

Gary’s love of gardening and all things green led him toward becoming a Tooele County Master Gardener for the last 15 years, serving as president and board member. He served nine years on the Grantsville City Planning Commission, serving twice as chairman. Gary was chairman of the Grantsville City Tree Board and has been instrumental in helping the city to achieve and maintain Tree City USA status every year since 2004. He also served as a board member on the Utah Community Forest Council, earning the President’s Award for his dedication and service. In conjunction with the city, and with the help of Tri-City Nursery in Kaysville and fellow tree board members, Gary has helped the citizens of Grantsville in planting and caring for approximately 1,500 trees through the city’s tree campaign program.

Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including high councilman, seminary teacher, bishop’s counselor and bishop. He was an Eagle Scout, BYU graduate, and served a two-year mission in Hawaii.

After a long battle with cancer, Gary passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arlo, and his sister Doris. He is survived by his wife Janet; his siblings Sharleen May (Marlo), DeLoy Fawson, and Linda Mondragon (Junior); his children Emily Flake (Curtis), Andrea Smith (Jim), Richard Fawson (Elizabeth), Julia Hathaway (J.), and Christine Hill (Ross).

Gary will be remembered for his hardworking hands, passionate spirit, and loving heart. The oasis in the desert he created will continue to be a blessing to all.

A viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m., with a viewing prior beginning at 9 a.m. Services will be held at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee St., Grantsville, Utah.