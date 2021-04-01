Gary William Giles passed away in his sleep on March 29, 2021, at the age of 83, surrounded by his wife, kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Gary was born in Heber City to Ray and Therma Giles. He was the oldest sibling to George, Kay, Louanne, and Mary. At the age of 17, Gary enlisted in the Navy and served his country for four years. On July 30, 1957, he was married to Rava Clark from Altonah, Utah. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 1963. He was a loving husband for 64 years.

Gary and Rava have five children; Ray, Troy (Michelle), Keyo (Doug), Dirk (Aimee), and Chilee. Gary loved his children and supported his kids in everything that they did. They have 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Gary worked at the Tooele Army Depot for 25 years — where he received the Commanders Award for saving a fellow employee’s life, at Jay’s Sinclair Station, and he was a butcher at Soelbergs. Gary coached Western Boys Baseball for 25 years. He took three All-Star teams to the WBBA World Series. Gary loved hunting and fishing and playing cards with the Old Timers Club. He loved to watch the Jazz and other sports on TV. He loved to travel the United States, especially fishing in Alaska. He has travelled to Canada, Europe, Japan and the Philippines.

He believed in God and had a testimony of the Gospel. He served in various church callings, in the Elders Quorum and others.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Rava; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his siblings.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 415 W. Apple St., Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the same location. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery.

Services may be viewed online at didericksenmemorial.com via ZOOM link within the obituary.