Iva Henrietta Brothersen Whear

5-19-1927 – 4-17-2021

There was a glorious reunion April 17, 2021, when our mom, grandma, aunt, sister, and friend was gathered into the arms of all her loved ones on the other side. She was 93. Iva was born in Garfield, Utah, May 19,1927, to Martha Jensen and George Q. Brothersen. She was a “Garfield Brat” up to the age of 14 years. The family moved to Magna, Utah, and she attended school at Cyprus High and graduated in 1945. She belonged to the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps for six years.

After high school she went to work at Tooele Army Depot for two years and was released on the first “RIF” for the depot. She never went back to work and stayed home to raise her family. Always a homemaker and a helping hand. She married Robert C. Whear of Tooele, Utah, and they spent 65 years together before his passing in 2012. They traveled to Arizona during the winter months as snowbirds for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Rick) Smith, sons Russell S. (Kathy) and R. Cory, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents; three sisters Laura Gardner, Evalyn Husband, and Lois Brothersen; three brothers George, Don, and John R Brothersen; daughter Diana Lynn; and grandson Jedediah S. Smith.

In accordance with her wishes, Iva’s wish was to be cremated with no formal services. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to your favorite charity or just forget it. Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us everyday; unseen and unheard but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear. Love, your family who misses you more everyday.