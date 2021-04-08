James D. Busico

Jim passed away April 2, 2021, at home. Jim was born Feb. 29, 1948, to Tony Busico and Joyce Murphy Busico. Jim graduated from Tooele High School in 1966 and he joined the US Army in 1968. He trained to become a medical Corpsman in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. After training he was deployed to Vietnam working as a medic. Jim was involved in MED CAPS, search and destroy missions, ambushes, civilian aid and assisting doctors saving many lives. Jim was awarded the National Defense service medal. He received the Combat Infantryman badge, and two bronze medals.

After returning from Vietnam, he had many ventures. He was a brick mason. He managed a bar in new town Tooele called the Hide-Out. He was the manager for Mutt and Jeff’s sandwich shop on Main Street and Vine and Sound Chamber store on Vine in Tooele during the 70s. He eventually went to work for Coldwell Banker as a Realtor in 1974 until recently.

Jim is survived by his son Jamie Busico; his grandchildren Gaje, Bo and Aries; Jim’s extended family Richelle, Melissa, Susan, Kade, Junior Rosie, and Ross; Jim’s love and partner of 23 years Margaret Thompson; brothers Bill and Mike Busico; sisters Teresa Busico and Dolores Busico Satter; Bob and Cathy. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Frederick and Florence Murphy and Vincenzo and Chiarina Busico; extended family members Tammy, and Alice. Jim came from a large family who will miss him dearly, as well as many good friends.

A graveside service will be held in the Tooele City Cemetery, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends immediately following the graveside service at the Elks Lodge. Please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the DAV. The website is Donate.dav.org or call 801-326-2375.

If inclement weather, service will move to Tate Mortuary.