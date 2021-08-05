Our loving son, brother, father, and friend Jared Derek Nordgran passed away July 31, 2021.

Jared was born Nov. 4, 1989, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Chris and Joan Nordgran. He was a graduate of Grantsville High School, Class of 2008. He excelled in golf and tennis in high school, and was a fierce competitor. From a young age, Jared was very active and loved being outdoors. He was a great snowboarder and skateboarder, an avid fisher and hunter, and an Eagle Scout. Jared shared especially fond memories with his dad and brother on their annual hunting trip in Heber Mountain, horseback riding with his mom, and golfing with his sister.

Jared had a giant heart and always saw the best in others. He made people feel like they were his instant friends, often putting them at ease with his contagious laugh and his great sense of humor. Jared had a way of lighting up any room he walked into. It was always hard to tell, though, if this was because of his great big smile or because of his nature to tease the first person he saw. Whatever the reason, everyone who knew Jared knew he was the life of a party.

Jared considered his son Timmy to be his life’s greatest accomplishment. Timmy brought Jared joy beyond measure. A favorite activity for Jared was to play, color, and be outside with Timmy.

Jared is survived by his son Timmy, his parents Chris and Joan Nordgran, two siblings Sydney (Ty) Hofhine and Casey (Sarah) Nordgran.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., at the LDS Stake Center located at 550 E. Durfee St., Grantsville, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. prior to funeral services. Interment will follow the services in the Grantsville City Cemetery.