On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Jessica Noel Yerke, passed away at the age of 29. Jessica was born Jan. 2, 1992, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Kenneth and June Fordham. On Sept. 17, 2016, she married her best friend Chad Yerke.

Jessica was a beautiful person who made an impression on everyone who knew her. She had an infectious smile that would light up the room. She was kind, loving, compassionate, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, especially her husband Chad Yerke.

Jessica, no words can explain my grief right now. I love you and always will love you. You will always hold a place in my heart. You will forever be missed baby. You fought so hard, even when I knew you were in a lot of pain. You’ve taught me so much in this life and I thank you so much. I love you baby and hope you are out of pain and misery and are flying high up there. Watch over me like you said you would and just know how much I truly love you baby. Thank you for everything. R.I.P. Jessica Yerke, my love! MY BEST FRIEND!

Jessica is survived by her husband Chad Yerke, her parents Kenneth and June Fordham, her brother Kenny Fordham, her sister Brittany (Tyson) Adams, and her nieces Isabella, Abagayle, Brielle.

Per Jessica’s request a celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 940 Ironwood Drive, Erda, Utah, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.