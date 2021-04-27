Jody Stewart Ellsworth passed away April 19, 2021. He was born Sept. 8, 1961, in Tooele, Utah, to Barbara Barlow and Cecil Dean Ellsworth.

After graduating from Tooele High School in 1978, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force from March 1981 to May 1982, before being honorably discharged.

In 1988 he married Lori Miller, and together they had four children: Casey, Elizabeth, Jennie and Nicholas.

He is survived by his children, as well as his mother Barbara Barlow; his sister Teri; brothers Barry, Cecil, Dev and Guy; and his eight grandchildren Kylee, Brayden, Calee, Chloe, Kenly, Chaelyn, Kayl and Lilly.

Jody had a heart of gold and was just a phone call away whenever somebody needed him. He loved his children and grandchildren deeply and looked forward to the moments they were all gathered together.

Jody had a strong love of wood working and was a beautiful craftsman. He spent most of his free time drawing up plans and creating wonderful pieces for his family and friends.

We invite all who knew and loved Jody to join us in an informal celebration of life, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 5 p.m., at Speirs Farm, 394 W. 200 South, Tooele.