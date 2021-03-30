John Baptist Chavez II, 43, of Tooele, passed away on March 21, 2021, from illnesses related to diabetes. He was born on Jan. 23, 1978, in Denver, Colorado, to the late John Baptist Chavez I and the late Joyce Mondragon Deleon. He never married but was cared for by his companion, Susan Cooper.

John loved music, reading books, food and especially his family. At one point in his life, he used to read a book a day. He loved the outdoors and was intrigued with the outdoors. He loved animals — especially cats, fishing and loved sleeping outdoors. He loved food, movies and any kind of soda. He loved art, coloring and painting. Most of all, John loved being around family and doing family things together. He was smart, sensitive, thoughtful and was very intuitive. John always had many health issues relating to his diabetes but always was stoic and never complained about it.

He was preceded in death by his father John Chavez I and his mother Joyce Mondragon Deleon. He is survived by his uncle Lloyd and aunt Loretta Mondragon; aunt Arleen and uncle Bruce Childs; aunt Diane Gonzales; uncle Ralph Mondragon and many cousins whom he all adored.

A service will be held in honor of his life at the New Life Christian Fellowship with Pastor Mark conducting the services on Thursday, April 1, 2021, beginning at 3 p.m. Please wear a mask at the service. Burial services will be at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Tooele City Cemetery.