Our dear loving mother and grandmother Judy Marleen Fonger passed away peacefully April 20, 2021, in her sleep. Mom was born March 20, 1943, to Grant and Deloris Lougy. Mom lived her whole life in Tooele. Mom worked and retired from the Tooele Army Depot.

She married William (Bill) Riggle and they had three kids Stephen, Rhonda and Shauna. Rhonda passed away at birth and Bill passed away in 1985. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to Bill in the Temple.

Mom then reconnected with her grade school crush Eugene (Butch) Fonger, they married in 1998 bringing two families together, meaning seven kids and grandkids. In 2003 Butch passed away, he was Mom’s soulmate and she vowed to that.

Mom was very artistic; she loved painting ceramics and painting pictures in watercolors. She loved working in her flower beds every summer.

Mom loved being a grandma and a GG. She and Butch would take the grandkids to movies, Ice Capades, camping, and overnight stays.

Judy was preceded in death by her two husbands Bill and Butch; her daughter Rhonda; and her stepsons Kenny, Ron, and Les Fonger; granddaughter Krystal Fonger; and her loving parents. Mom is survived by her kids Stephen Riggle, Shauna (Eric) Roskam, Cissy (Sam) Morton and Tammy (Earl) Jones; brother Lavar (Dixie) Lougy; 16 grandkids, and many great-grandkids.

There will be a viewing April 30, at Tate Mortuary, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with graveside service to follow in the Tooele City Cemetery at 1 p.m. There will be a luncheon after the graveside at the Middle Canyon Ward, 777 Skyline Dr.

We would also like to thank Rocky Mountain Care Willow Springs for all the care and amazing staff who cared for our mom during her time there.