1933 – 2020

Marilyn Miller, age 87, died Dec. 10, 2020, after an extended battle with kidney disease and related health complications. She was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Tooele, Utah, to Orrin P. and Amy Anderson Miller. She was the oldest of two children.

Marilyn graduated from Tooele High School in Tooele, Utah, and attended the University of Utah where she graduated in pharmacy.

Marilyn was married to Larry Zaitzeff of Detroit, Michigan, for more than 35 years, and they had three children: David L Zaitzeff, Kimberly E. (Zaitzeff) Tovar, and Todd A Zaitzeff.

Marilyn and her family moved to Seattle, Washington, in 1965 where she worked as full-time mother and then as a part-time pharmacist for Bartell Drugs and Payless Drugs in the Seattle area. She retired after more than 20 years of service. After her retirement, she resided in the Seattle and Mercer Island area and then in Texas with her daughter’s family until her death.

During her retirement, Marilyn enjoyed visiting with her family, creating artwork, and attending art courses. She entered a number of competitions, including winning a first place achievement for best watercolor in a Pacific Northwest competition. She also attended local courses in history and enjoyed travel, including trips to Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and numerous places in the United States and Canada. A supporter of the fine arts, Marilyn also had a great love of classical music and attended many symphony concerts and operas in the Seattle area.

She is survived by her three children, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and her brother Owen Paul Miller of Portland, Oregon, and his three daughters.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her love of life and spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Greenwood Funeral Home, Ft. Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, with burial at Tooele City Cemetery in Tooele, Utah, at a later date.