Nina V. Warr

Erda’s oldest original resident passed away Aug. 8, 2021, one month shy of her 97th birthday.

Nina Vorwaller Warr left her earthly home and is now reunited with her father, mother, husband Keith, two sons Colin and Charley, granddaughter Jenny Feuerbach, and great-granddaughter Katie Simonich, as well as 11 siblings and their spouses.

Nina was born in Lake Point, Utah, Sept. 8, 1924, to August Carl Vorwaller and Hazel Kirk. She spent approximately 80 years of her life in Erda right on Tom’s Lane. Living through the Depression was really tough on a family of 13. Her mother died when she was only six leaving her father to care for all of them.

In 1943, she married her childhood sweetheart Keith Jensen Warr in Montecito, Washington, while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Later they returned to Erda where they raised their two sons. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

Nina was a very industrious woman — hard work came naturally to her. She learned that at a very young age. She grew up during the time you didn’t waste anything. She instilled that in her entire family’s lives. Nina had very high standards in what was right and wrong. Honesty was a treasure to keep at all times.

She loved to fish, camp, eat at the Kowloon Restaurant, bowl and spend time with her family, especially her sisters.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in MIA and Primary.

Over the past few years she has had to slow down a bit, but she never forgot how much she loved Erda. The joy of her life was her kids and grandkids. Her motto was “Remember whatever you do in life do it to the best of your ability. Be kind and tell people you love them all the time.”

Nina is survived by two daughters-in-law Mayla (Colin) Warr and Judy (Charley) Warr, eight grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 33 great-great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Vida Frieden, Debbie Oborn Harrison, Bri England, Dana Cooper, Diamond Janes and Harmony Health for the kindness and care given to Nina this past year.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., at the Erda Ward building, 323 E. Erda Way. At her request we will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. in the Lake Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, take your family for ice cream and tell them you love them!