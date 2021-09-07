Paul Carlos Cushing was born in Eureka, Utah, Feb. 20, 1940. He was the fifth of seven children born to Heber G. and Naomi (Richmond) Cushing.

Paul grew up exploring and playing in the hills of Eureka and stirring up trouble. He graduated from Tintic High School in 1958 and later moved to San Manuel, Arizona, to work for Magma Copper Company. While in San Manuel he met the love of his life Thomasina M. Gallo and they married Oct. 14, 1961. The marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple.

Paul and Thomasina lived in San Manuel where they welcomed their first two children, Gregory Carlos (Sue Kim) and Christina Faith (Lindy Fisher), before re-locating to Seattle, Washington, where Paul was employed with Boeing Air. Seeking a better future and looking to be closer to family, Paul and Thomasina found a home in Tooele, Utah, where Paul worked for 30 years for Tooele Army Depot (CAMDS) as a chemical agent munitions disposal control room operator. While in Tooele, they welcomed four additional children, Carla Ann (Scott Elfors) Marcia Leigh, Jason Gallo (Melanie Palmer) and Gina Marie (Blake Jackson).

Paul was an avid runner who competed in many races, marathons and ultra-marathons including the Wasatch Front 100 and even qualified for the Boston Marathon. He loved mountaineering, back packing and hiking and tackled Deseret Peak, Mt. Shasta, Mt. Rainer, and many others.

Paul and Thomasina eventually retired to St. George, Utah, and over the years welcomed 12 grandchildren, Garrett Elfors (Bria), Paul R. Cushing (Anna), Brian Cushing (Raghni), Vanessa Elfors (Jeremy McNeill), Jared Cushing, Tyson Elfors, Savannah Snyder, Alayna Cushing, Brissa Jackson, Madelyn Snyder, Gavin Cushing, and Eva Snyder.

Paul was happiest when surrounded by his grandchildren and could often be found teaching them to fish, taking them for walk-abouts, hunting for rocks in the desert, being silly, and sneaking them extra treats. Paul found complete joy in his six great-grandchildren, Hadley, Griffin, and Gage Elfors, and Bowen, Renn, and Daxton McNeill.

It is with heavy hearts that the Cushing Family said goodbye to Paul on Sept. 2, 2021. He will be forever loved and missed.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Paul’s life at an open house Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the LDS church, 192 W. 200 South, Tooele, Utah, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m.