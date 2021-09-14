Robert “Bob” Sutton passed away Aug. 22, 2021. He was born in Grantsville, Utah, to Blaine and June Sutton Sept. 28, 1953. He attended Grantsville High School, where he played baseball and football. He attended Southern Utah University for some time, where he played baseball.

Bob fell in love with Angie Barnthouse and her New Zealand accent while they both were living in Grantsville. They married July 27, 2012, and made a home in Tooele County. Angie was by his side when he passed peacefully at the hospital.

Bob had a son, Houston, during his second marriage to Vona Sutton. He was very proud of Houston, who recently became a Deputy with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Bob had a big personality. He had a lot of friends whom he loved to visit. He loved horses, hunting, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he was younger, he did a little rodeo and dabbled in quarter horse racing for some time, but his favorite thing was to take his horses in the mountains and the backcountry. He loved going up “Hickman” for the yearly deer hunt or “packing in” on a backcountry elk hunt. In 2013 he finally drew the coveted Utah limited elk tag and got his bull on the Dutton. In 2019 Bob and his nephew Stephan got the chance to go on a guided moose hunt in the Yukon. Bob was able to take a great moose. It was a trip of a lifetime, and he loved every minute of it. Bob was so proud of the moose that he would occasionally stop random people and show them the photos, sometimes to the chagrin of Angie. Bob loved his horses from Piute to Bo, to his all-time favorite Whiskey. Bob’s final wish was to have his ashes spread across his favorite hunting spot in abbots.

Bob was preceded in death by Blaine Sutton, June Sutton, Kathleen Sutton (sister), and Zac Zaccardi (brother-in-law.)

Bob is survived by his wife Angie Sutton; son Houston Sutton; sisters Saundra Young (Jim Young, Jamie Young, and Michael Young), Vera Zaccardi; and nephew Stephan Zaccardi.

A celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date.

The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Angie’s two children, James and Shona Barnthouse; Dale “Shimmy” Johansen, Vera Zaccardi, Steve Zaccardi, and Saundra Young.

Also, a big sincere thank you to Bob’s co-workers at Rulon Harper Construction, who helped him and were there for him when he needed them the most!