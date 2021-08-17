Vernon’s oldest resident Ruth Rigby Olson, an elect daughter of God and one who was loved by all, died peacefully in her home in Vernon, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021, at the age of 99. Many of her loved ones surrounded her bedside at her passing.

Ruth was born Jan. 10, 1922, In Rigby, Idaho to Elmer E and Myrl Dabell Rigby. She spent her childhood years on the “prettiest side of the Tetons” in Alta, Wyoming. She grew up on her father’s farm and did daily chores both inside the house and out. Ruth loved exploring her beautiful surroundings, following her father as he fished, playing in the Teton river, and picking huckleberries. In the winter months she loved skiing and tubing with her friends.

Due to her mother’s poor health the family had to sell the farm and they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. There, Ruth attended her senior year and graduated from West High School. After working for several years, a young, handsome cowboy, Calvin Olson, from the small desert town of Vernon, Utah, met Ruth on a blind date and they were soon married Sept. 13, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Ruth left the modern conveniences of city life and lived in a home that had no power or indoor plumbing for the next eight years. She loved living on the Lazy H Ranch, three miles west of the town of Vernon. Ranch life brought many difficulties including newborn calves in the bathtub, baby chicks in the kitchen, never having enough money, blizzards, and droughts. She faced these challenges with grace and without complaint while raising her nine children. Some of Ruth’s favorite pastimes were studying the gospel, writing in her daily journal (over 60 years), reading novels, quilting, and playing a good game of Rook. She was also renowned for her fabulous Christmas candy, amazing Sunday dinners, and never forgetting a family member’s birthday.

Ruth was a faithful daughter of God and served diligently in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various callings throughout her life. She served as the president of several auxiliaries in the Vernon Ward and was a devoted visiting teacher. She loved working alongside her husband as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple for nine years and she considered their missions to North Dakota and Hawaii to be highlights of their lives. Ruth was at her best being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She excelled at showing Christlike love to everyone who walked through her door.

Ruth taught correct principles, striving to have a Christ-centered home. She abhorred contention and parented through pure love and kindness. She considered having an eternal family the most important mission in her life. Ruth is survived by her children Jim (Sarah), daughter-in-law Judy Ann, Judy (Steve) Sautter, Myrl (Fred) Benson, Lana (Bruce) Thomas, John (Karen), Mark (Julie), Janine (Chris) Timothy, and Jaque (Russell) Porter. She is also survived by her sister Sheron, her brother Royal, 32 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death and greeted on the other side of the veil by her eternal companion Calvin, with whom she shared seventy-two wonderful years; also her son Craig, two grandchildren, her parents, two brothers, and a sister.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Harmony Hospice, especially Maddie, Jordan, and Suzanne. We’re thankful for her granddaughter Sarah’s loving care in Ruth’s final days. A very special thanks to Doctor Carolyn Forbes, Cameron Dortch, and other staff.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Another viewing will also be held Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Vernon Ward Chapel, Vernon, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Since social distancing will be difficult, the family encourages the wearing of masks. A livestream of the funeral will be available for those unable to attend in person by going to the following link: my.gather.app/remember/ruth-olson-2021