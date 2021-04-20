Our Sweet Tuffins, Sharon Martha Yates Halladay, 75, left our world but not our hearts April 11, 2021. She was born to Marvin and Ruth Yates in Tooele, Utah, Nov. 12, 1945.

After living in Cottonwood, Arizona, for a short time, it was growing up on an expansive alfalfa farm in the untamed West Desert of Vernon, Utah, that truly shaped Sharon to be the woman we all adored and cherished.

At the age of 18 she met Lynn and unbeknownst to them, they altered the definition of true love. They became the greatest love story of our time. Sharon had his heart and soul the moment she just simply smiled at him. They were married Jan. 9, 1965, and shared 56 adventurous years together.

As a mom of three, Dean, Barb, and Bernice grew up loving nature as much as she did. Sharon treasured camping with her family, planting flowers, and canning the harvest from their garden. She was a thoughtful, compassionate wife, mom, and grandmother who loved to laugh at Lynn’s jokes. She was an artist, a bookworm, seamstress, pianist, and a loving mom to all her children’s friends.

Sharon worked as a custodian for the Granite School District for over 20 years and left her mark as a fun-loving, forever smiling, strong woman. You would always find Sharon at her favorite place, which was by Lynn’s side, whether they were sitting by their garden, marveling at nature, or snuggling up together indoors. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile, her tender heart towards stray animals, the underdogs, living her life to the fullest, and most importantly loving her hubby Lynn.

We now are blessed to have her as our angel, to look after us, laugh when we laugh, and cry when we cry. She is loved by Lynn W. Halladay of Magna, Utah; their three children Dean Halladay (Stacey), Barb Wilking (Greg), Bernice Litka (Andrew); Alison Einerson (Scott), Tristin Tabish; grandchildren Cassie, Jessica, Hunter, James, Piper, Watson, Lincoln, Amelia and Hadley; siblings Leon (D) Ellen, Garald (Fran), Sheryl, Marlin (Debbie).

We will be having a life celebration to honor Sharon on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. If you would like to join us, please R.S.V.P. Bernice for details at litkabernice@yahoo.com or 801-232-2027. In lieu of flowers, please plant some marigolds in her honor or donate to the Humane Society of Utah.