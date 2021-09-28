Shawn Larry Ashworth, beloved husband, father, friend, and mentor passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Shawn was born June 25, 1964, to Harold and Shirley Ayers Ashworth. Shawn served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Detroit, Michigan. Shawn married his soulmate Teresa Christensen Mitchell March 21, 2015. They were sealed in the Manti Temple Nov. 29, 2019. Shawn and Teresa have eight amazing children Katie, Ryder, Trevor, Isabelle, Janey, John Colter, Hannah, and Sierra.

Shawn was born in Tooele, Utah, and grew up in Tooele and Lake Point. Growing up in Lake Point, he rode horses everywhere, up into the foothills and camped out all the time. He attended Tooele High School where he played on the football team and had a lifelong love of the sport.

From a young age, Shawn had a special love for horses, nature, and the outdoors. He had a God-given talent for working with horses and could communicate with them on a spiritual level. He turned this gift into a future where he created a ranch for people to heal from trauma and addiction by healing their spirits. He had a Christlike love for all no matter their situation. He wanted to heal families. Shawn had a deep love and understanding of the Native American culture and traditions and later included these spiritual traditions in his therapy.

Shawns life touched so many people, he was a father and mentor to everyone, but in the end his greatest joy and happiness was being blessed with his own family. Shawn’s gentle presence will be missed by everyone who knew him and he would want you to know “You are loved.”

Shawn is survived by his wife Teresa; his children Katie Brew, Ryder Mitchell, Trevor (Sadia Watters) Mitchell, Isabelle Mitchell, Janey Mitchell, John Colter Ashworth, Hannah Ashworth, Sierra Ashworth; grandson Treyton Mitchell; mother Shirley (Jay) Ashworth Redd; mother-in-law Linda Christensen; brothers Harold (Carolee) Ashworth Jr., Bob Ashworth, Mark (Jay) Ashworth; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Ashworth and his father-in-law David Christensen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Fountain Green Cemetery. Viewings will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, Utah, and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at rasmussenmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been created under “Shawn Ashworth Memorial Fund.”