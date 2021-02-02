Sylvia “Kim” McKendrick, 82, passed away Jan. 31, 2021, in Tooele, Utah. She was born May 15, 1938, at home in Tooele to Clifford Eugene and LaVaun Nance McKendrick. She was the youngest child in the family, the only girl and was loved and spoiled by all.

Kim grew up on Glenwood Avenue in Tooele and lived on that same street most of her life. She attended school and graduated from Tooele High School in 1957. Kim married Sharion Caldwell and was later divorced. She worked at Tooele Army Depot and then Dugway Proving Ground until her retirement in 1978.

Kim enjoyed playing bingo at the Senior Citizens Center and meeting her friends for coffee and lunch. She was a talented artist and painted many beautiful pictures. Kim and her mother would spend their winters in St. George where she loved to golf with her brother Max. She loved dogs and rescued several from the local animal shelter. She was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football, basketball and golf. Kim was very close to her parents and cared for them throughout their lives.

Kim is survived by James S. “Timmer” McKendrick (brother) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max Booth (brother), and Donna McKendrick (sister-in-law).

There will be a family viewing held at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2020, followed by a public graveside service at the Tooele City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, we request masks be worn, and social distance practiced.

The family wishes to express our thanks to the caregivers and staff at Cottage Glen and the nurses with Rocky Mountain Care Hospice for their kindness and loving care to Kim. She enjoyed her time there and made many friends. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Charles Holt for his many years of care.