Teri Lynn Fenimore, 66, of Dugway, Utah, passed away June 14, 2021, from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash.

She was born Nov. 4, 1954, to Gilbert C. and Maxine L. Dudley in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Gary M. Fenimore on Dec. 16, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Teri was preceded in death by both of her parents, sister Sharon Driggers, brother Michael Dudley, and niece Tara Overmeyer. She is survived by her husband Gary Fenimore; brother Ted Dudley; daughters Lisa Terry (Junior Terry), Lauren Roberts (Daniel Roberts), Kelli Lugo (Matt Lugo); 11 grandchildren with another on the way; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.