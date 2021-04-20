Val Myra Johnson Smith, 98, passed away April 15, 2021. Val was born March 13, 1923. She was the oldest child of Raleigh H. and Myra Jefferies Johnson. She was blessed to be born into a loving, happy family.

Val spent her early years in Grantsville. She moved with her family to Saltair during her junior high and high school days but found her way back to Grantsville every weekend. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1941.

Val married Roland Smith on Dec. 31, 1941, six day later Roland left to serve his country during World War II leaving her for two-and-a-half years. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in April 1944. They settled and raised their family in Grantsville. Their home was filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. Val and Roland were married over 67 years before Roland passed away in 2009.

Val worked as the lunchroom manager at both Grantsville Elementary and Middle School. She loved working with the women and especially the students.

Val was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings. She had a strong testimony and was reading the scriptures up to her final day.

Val loved Grantsville! There was nowhere else she wanted to live. She loved to travel and was always on the go. She had a great sense of humor, a cheerful countenance, loved people and liked to visit.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister Colleen, brother Leo (Skip) Johnson, son-in-law Douglas Millward, and great-granddaughter Malele Maiava. She is survived by her sister Gay (Dal) Muir; daughters Myra Millward, Colleen (Bob) Johnson, Lola (Steve) Larson, and Billie (Rob) Brown; 15 grandchildren; 35 great -grandchildren; and one great-great-grandaughter. She was adored by her family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 81 N. Church St., Grantsville. Friends may visit prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Services may be viewed online by clicking on the Zoom link within the obituary on didericksenmemorial.com.

The family expresses special thanks to Mary Charles, the Claude Roberts family, Diamond Jane’s, and Didericksen Memorial for their love and tender care.