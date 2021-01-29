Wendell Timby Winegar, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, successful businessman and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home Jan. 22, 2021.

Wendell or “W.T.” to family and friends, met his sweetheart Elaine Kirk in 1956 and were later married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1959. Together they raised six children and operated a wide range of businesses, from hobby shops and radio stations (KDYL-Tooele, KSVN-Ogden) in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, broadcast tower sites, and various rental properties from the 70s to present. He was a founding member of Utah Theatrical Payroll (U.T.P.) Corporation. IATSE Stagehands Local 99-member, rigger, special effects coordinator, and ultimately local president before “retiring” in the late ’90s. For the last 20 years, he owned and operated Valley View RV Park, Henry’s Lake Station and Mountain Storage, in his beloved lifetime summer home and second home, Island Park, Idaho.

Wendell served his country beginning in 1955 in the Air National Guard as a helicopter repair technician, where he excelled. Then in 1959, transferred to the Army National Guard where he was commissioned an officer and ultimately recognized with an individual Presidential citation for performance and an honorable discharge upon separation.

He was an avid collector of many items, loved animals both wild and domesticated, especially his pet of 20 years, Randy the raccoon. He loved nature and being in the mountains. Other passions included flying, scuba diving, boating, waterskiing, swimming and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed RV travel, meeting new people, and spending time with his grandkids. Most of all, he loved working with family on his many projects, and leaving a legacy of love.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents Donald Clyde Winegar and Marion Timby Winegar of Bountiful, Utah. He is survived by his wife Elaine Kirk Winegar, and six children: Wendy W. Davies (Richard), Donald K. Winegar (Shauna), Kristine W. Jackson (Gene), Richard K. Winegar (Gina), Rebecca Lyn Martin (Brian) and Scott W. Winegar, all of Utah. In addition, he is survived by 31 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him dearly. Other survivors include siblings Bonnie, Sherrie, Charlene, and Robert.

Private funeral services were held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, Utah, on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. Family visitation was one hour earlier at 9 a.m. Interment – Bountiful City Cemetery.

Services are still available for viewing on Facebook @ Russon Mortuary & Crematory page.