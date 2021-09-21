Zelia Beth Mortensen Miller passed away peacefully at 95 years of age at her home of 68 years Sept. 14, 2021, with her sons present. She was born Oct. 19, 1925, to William Mortensen and Zelia James. She graduated from Tooele High School in 1942 and attended BYU where she met her husband, the late Clifford Carl Miller. They were married in 1946 and solemnized in Manti LDS Temple in 1963.

She is survived by her sons James Clifford (Diane), Jay Von (Diane), and Hal Ray (Cheryl); 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Beth was preceded in death by her husband Cliff; her son John Chris; her parents; and all her siblings Arthur William Mortensen, Maynard James Mortensen, Jay Lynn Mortensen, Bonnie Portwood. She and Cliff also welcomed a foster son, Harley Walker, into their home.

Beth had a career in the personnel office at the Tooele Army Depot for 20 years. Prior to that she worked at the Strand Theatre and her father’s grocery store. She was a lifelong active member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. Beth taught primary and Sunday school and served as Relief Society President for many years. She was a proud member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Her great joys included the fine arts. She was quite the gifted painter and many of her paintings hang in her families’ homes. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed garage sales. Before his death in 2002, Cliff was forever at Beth’s side and had many interests together including genealogy extraction which was a keen interest. She ensured that her family had accurate family histories.

Special thanks to her caregivers including Kristy, Christine, Jolene, Jordan, Eva, Margarita, Tina, as well as Harmony Hospice. The family would also like to recognize the kindness extended to Beth from her special neighbors, Milo and Delajean Berry.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior at the LDS Church, 180 S. Coleman, Tooele. A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah.