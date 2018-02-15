Obstructing justice charges dismissed against former football coach

The former Grantsville High football coach accused of sexually abusing two female students had a separate case dismissed in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Charges of third-degree felony obstructing justice and third-degree felony criminal solicitation against Curtis Ware, 49, were dismissed without prejudice and the case was closed during a scheduling conference in 3rd District Court before Judge Matthew Bates.

In a separate case, Ware is charged with first-degree felony forcible sodomy, three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation, four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and four counts of misdemeanor lewdness. In a court appearance last June, Ware pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The charges dismissed on Tuesday originated from a police report filed by the Grantsville City police detective investigating the sexual abuse cases. A victim in the sexual abuse case told the detective a friend’s uncle had recently left jail and said Ware had told him to track the victim down and “hurt or threaten to hurt her so she would not testify against him,” the police report said.

The friend’s uncle said Ware had asked him and other inmates to track down the victim and scare or hurt her, and would pay anyone who did, according to the police report.

In a second interview, the friend’s uncle said Ware had made the offer to inmates in his holding cell and during transportation to court, the report said. He said one of his inmates said he would do what Ware asked, because he wanted the money.

The Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said the attorney’s office intends to focus on the sexual abuse case, which includes eight felony counts. A felony forcible sodomy charge against Ware is expected to be filed in court in Iron County in the near future.