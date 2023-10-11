Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time to recognize survivors, educate people about the signs of domestic violence and to be aware of resources for those in an abusive situation.

During the Oct. 4 Tooele City Council meeting at 7 p.m., Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn spoke about domestic violence during a proclamation speech.

“It is a basic human right to live a life free of violence and abuse,” she said. “Domestic violence is a serious problem that occurs in all cultures and communities, and does not discriminate by age, gender, social class, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, or sexual orientation.”

Winn urged both government officials and community members to speak up against domestic violence.

“Awareness and intentional collaboration are required to find solutions to abuse and intimate partner violence,” Winn said. “It is the role of local government to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens … We urge all citizens during domestic violence awareness month to learn how they can break the silence and end domestic violence in our community.”

During the Tooele City Council meeting, Wendy Stilson, director of Pathways Domestic Violence Shelter spoke to those in attendance and those watching online about domestic violence and the services the shelter provides.

Pathways Shelter is run by South Valley Services, a domestic violence shelter and service provider based out of Salt Lake County.

Formerly, the shelter was run by Friends of Switchpoint and the Tooele Community Resource Center, but services were transferred to South Valley Services in May.

The shelter provides aid for those who have suffered from domestic violence or any type of sexual assault. The shelter promises to help everyone, including men, women, and children who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. They have a 24-hour crisis line where those experiencing abuse can call for aid. From there, shelter staff are able to provide the caller with resources or take them into their shelter with a secret location, so they are safe.

In the near future, Pathways Shelter staff hope to find an office location where they can meet with survivors and those suffering from domestic violence face to face. The location will be somewhere in Tooele City.

During the meeting, Stilson told those in attendance that one in three women and one in four men have been a victim of domestic violence in Utah, which is higher than the national average.

Concerning the high number of domestic violence in Utah, Stilson told the Transcript the number was probably higher because shame and the stigma of leaving an abusive situation, along with a number of other reasons.

“There is a lot of shame in being able to reach out for help,” she said. “There may still be some COVID-related stress and isolation as well, but shame and secrecy and trying to keep things together within the family without talking about it or letting people know what’s going on could also be a reason.”

Stilson said financial struggles and a stigma about survivors leaving also contribute to the high numbers in the state.

Stilson reported that there were around 15.5 million children exposed to domestic violence yearly and in Utah, there were 80 domestic violence-related homicides.

“This month we honor and recognize the victims of domestic violence,” Stilson said. “Their stories aren’t just statistics.”

Domestic Violence also called “domestic abuse” or “intimate partner violence” can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over someone.

“It’s not just intimate partners anymore,” Stilson said. “It is siblings, or parent and child or adult child, and others.”

Domestic violence includes sexual, physical, emotional, mental, financial, technological, and economic abuse.

The signs of domestic violence include a partner threatening their significant other, threatening to hurt themselves or loved ones, destroying material things, controlling what their victim is doing, controlling how they spend money or what they eat, preventing them from attending school or work, purposely humiliating their victim in front of others, accusing their partner of being unfaithful, and forceful sex.

Friends and family members should ensure their loved ones aren’t experiencing any of the signs of domestic violence including depression, lack of care for hygiene, missing school or work, and withdrawal or isolation, among any other abnormal behaviors. Those who think their family members or friends are experiencing domestic violence should get them help.

Those in immediate danger should attempt to get medical care, call a hotline (listed below), make a plan to leave, save and track evidence of abuse, talk to someone they trust, and look into getting a restraining order. These things should only be done when it is safe to do so, according to Stilson.

Domestic violence survivors can’t always “just leave.”

“It comes down to the fact that there are two times when the risk of death is the highest when someone is experiencing domestic violence: when someone is preparing to leave and right after they have left,” Stilson explained to the Transcript. “I don’t think people realize that this is a life and death situation for so many people … It’s easy to judge that, but they are fearful for their life or their childrens’ lives. We often forget about that.”

For more information about domestic violence or intimate partner violence, call the Office of Women’s Health helpline at 1-800-994-9662 or contact any of the following organizations:

Pathways crisis line staffed 24 hours a day at 435-231-3557

National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788

National Coalition of Anti-Violence programs LGBT+ hotline 212-714-1141

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

Please call Pathways at the number above for a list of their support groups, meeting locations, and times.