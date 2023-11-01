Some Tooele County residents woke up to a skiff of fall snow last week as the National Weather service reported a trace of snow — less than 0.1 inches — fell in Tooele on Thursday, Oct. 26 followed by 0.9 inches on Sunday, Oct. 29.

That makes a total of 0.9 measurable inches of snow in October, not including what may happen on Halloween. The normal snowfall for October, the 30-year average from 1991-2020, is 1.9 inches, according to the NWS. That makes October 2023 47% behind normal.

It is not unusual for the first snowfall in Tooele to come in October. From 1991-2020 the first snowfall was in October 13 times, November 16 times and once as early as September.

While snowfall may come in October in Tooele, the snow season in Tooele starts in earnest in November with a normal snowfall of 10.2 inches. It then grows to 17.2 inches in December and then tapers off to 11.1 inches in March. By June the normal snowfall drops to zero.

Tooele was hit with a big fall snow storm in 2022 with 9.9 inches that fell Oct. 23-24. Combined with another 0.4 inches on Oct. 27, 2022, a total of 10.3 inches of snow or 442% over the normal October snow fell in October 2022..

Take a look back to 2021 and Tooele saw 0.3 inches of snow in October.

The NWS Seasonal Precipitation Outlook for December 2023 through February 2024 shows Tooele County and most of Utah as a 33%-40% chance of above normal precipitation for those months.

However, the National Resources Conservation Service is advancing with caution, noting that “While we ended the 2023 water year with many positives, the condition of the Great Salt Lake and the ongoing low level of Lake Powell (among other water bodies) suggest that we are not out of the woods just yet…” in their October Utah Water and Climate Report.