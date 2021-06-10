Officer appointed to be next Tooele City chief

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn has appointed Tooele City Police Capt. Adrian Day to succeed Chief Ron Kirby upon Kirby’s retirement in July.

In April, Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby announced his retirement from the department after 23 years as chief.

This sprung the mayor into action and she began looking for a new chief.

Winn announced her decision on June 4. She appointed Day to succeed Kirby on July 7, when the decision will be before the City Council for final ratification.

Day decided to apply to become the next police chief because of the inspirational work of Chief Kirby, he said.

“Many citizens have told me how they were helped by our response and why they feel we have great officers excelling at their job,” said Day. “I have seen this department improve over the years under the direction of Chief Kirby. I am proud of this department and want to see it continue serving this community while respecting the constitutional rights of all men and women.”

Day will take on many duties as the new chief.

“The duty of the chief is to maintain and build trust, and confidence while leading the organization,” he said.

During his time as chief, Day will do his best to align the police department with the mayor and city council’s goals, the Constitutional rights of citizens, respect for others, the law enforcement code of ethics, and laws, statutes, and regulations, Day said.

He will also manage the department’s budget, ensure a capable and competent workplace, and ensure all officers receive training and equipment needed to complete their duties successfully.

Day said one of the most important issues he will focus on is police reform.

“We must continue to improve during police reform.,” he said. “Teamwork and understanding between citizens, entities, and businesses dealing with different and difficult issues in this city. Working together to solve community problems is the best way to reach a common goal.”

Day said he finds his work in law enforcement to be inspiring.

“I get job satisfaction when in the course of our work we safeguard lives and property, protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder,” he said. “I want the best for this community, which my family is a part of.”

Winn is sure of her decision to appoint Day as the next chief.

“After conducting interviews with other qualified applicants, I determined that Captain Day was the perfect person to continue the professional and well-respected police department that serves Tooele City residents,” said Winn.

Winn thinks highly of Day.

“Captain Day is well respected by many law enforcement leaders in Tooele County,” she said. “It is my honor to be able to serve with him as part of my executive team. He is well educated, committed to his community, professional, kind, and will serve with integrity and a love for all people.”

“He has dedicated 20 years to the department and that says a great deal about his commitment to the city,” Winn continued.

Day grew up in Highland, Utah working on a farm.

He completed his Associates of Science degree from Utah Valley University and his Bachelor of Science in Sociology with a Criminology Certificate from the University of Utah.

In 2000 he attended a US Department of Justice program to obtain his police officer certification.

“The goal of the Police Corps was to raise the bar on the education and training of America’s law enforcement officers,” Day said.

Day began working for the Tooele City Police Department in 2001 when he was 24.

In 2003, he received the officer of the year award, became a detective working to solve property crimes, and began working for the Tooele County Drug Task Force, while maintaining his work at the station.

In 2006, Day was promoted to a patrol sergeant and in 2010 he was promoted to lieutenant over the patrol division.

In 2017 he became a captain and was promoted to assistant chief and in 2020 he graduated from the Northwestern Staff and Command School.

Day is happily married and has three boys.

“All of my free time is with them,” he said.

“I would like to thank many residents who are so supportive of the department.,” Day said. “They do this every day by providing letters or showing their appreciation in other ways. I have also been overwhelmed by the support and kind words of many reaching out to congratulate me.”