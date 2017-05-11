Officer-involved shooting at Clean Harbors ruled justified

The Tooele County Attorney’s Office has ruled the officer-involved shooting of Barry Michael Zumwalt at the Clean Harbors incinerator at Aragonite in February was justified.

The review of the shooting by Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead found that Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Brummel and Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chad McCoy had reason to believe their lives were threatened by Zumwalt. Dispatch told the trooper and deputy that Zumwalt was armed with a knife and gun and had made threats to blow up the facility’s propane tanks.

According to Broadhead’s review, based upon an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Tooele County Dispatch received a report at 6:17 a.m. on Feb. 26 of a man, later identified as Zumwalt, who had entered the front gate of the incinerator facility and was armed with a knife and a gun strapped to his hip. The caller said Zumwalt made threats to blow up the facility and run his truck into the facility’s 300,000 gallon propane tank.

During the initial call, the complainant told dispatchers Zumwalt was walking around, throwing his hands in the air and yelling, according to the review.

Interviews with other witnesses in the review said Zumwalt was “out of it” and “making threats.” The witnesses said Zumwalt was pacing, smoking multiple cigarettes and threatened to kill the three employees at the facility who witnessed his behavior.

At 6:26 a.m., Brummel responded to the call from dispatch and headed toward the incinerator facility in Aragonite. A minute later, McCoy responded to the same call.

Brummel and McCoy met after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 56 at 6:49 a.m. to retrieve their patrol rifles and discuss their response, the review said. Brummel told McCoy he would try and call the suspect out before they left to respond to the front gate of the facility.

Brummel and McCoy arrived at the front gate of the incineration facility about 36 minutes after the initial call to dispatch, where they found Zumwalt standing alongside the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to Broadhead’s review. Brummel, who took position alongside the driver’s side of his patrol vehicle, gave Zumwalt several verbal commands, including “put your hands up,” “come over here” and “gun.”

Broadhead’s review said the video evidence shows Brummel exited his vehicle at 6:54 a.m. and gave commands to Zumwalt over the course of 17 seconds before McCoy and Brummel fired the first shot. Zumwalt fell to ground after the initial shot by McCoy before moving under his truck.

McCoy fired additional shots at Zumwalt while he worked his way under the truck, according to the review. Brummel then gave commands to Zumwalt to show his hands and come out from under the vehicle.

Brummel told investigators Zumwalt would not listen to his commands and pointed a pistol and rifle at McCoy and him. McCoy said Zumwalt pointed a hand gun at him with his right hand while grabbing a rifle from the truck, which he viewed as Zumwalt escalating the situation.

In the investigation following the shooting, it was determined the handgun and rifle were both BB guns. Pictures attached to Broadhead’s review show the guns did not have orange on the barrel or other indications they were BB guns.

McCoy told investigators he believed the rifle Zumwalt pulled from the truck would be effective at distance and Zumwalt could take cover behind the truck or nearby concrete barriers. He said he continued to fire on Zumwalt as he took cover under the truck because he continued to move and still had the handgun.

McCoy said he fired additional rounds at Zumwalt until he stopped moving, according to the review. An autopsy determined Zumwalt suffered five penetrating gunshot wounds and one grazing wound, all from McCoy’s weapon.

Two civilian witnesses said Zumwalt picked up a rifle or shotgun from the cab or bed of the truck, Broadhead’s review said. Both witnesses told police they believed Zumwalt fired first.

McCoy said they did not approach Zumwalt after he moved under the truck due to fear of explosives. The Tooele Unified Special Response Team and Unified Fire Authority Bomb Squad responded to the Aragonite facility with a robot to clear the scene and determined Zumwalt was deceased at 8:57 a.m., more than two hours after the first shot was fired.

In addition to the two BB guns, Zumwalt had two fluorescent tubes strapped to his chest and black zip tie on his finger, which resembled a bomb trigger, according to Broadhead’s report.

The subsequent investigation found Zumwalt had a history of mental illness and was “acting erratically” in the days leading up to the shooting, the review said. The officers and witnesses on scene did not have knowledge of Zumwalt’s mental health history, according to Broadhead’s review.

Broadhead’s review found Brummel and McCoy were justified in using deadly force due to the reasonable belief the use of deadly force was “necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to themselves and others present” based on the dispatch reports of Zumwalt being armed, his threats to blow up the propane tank and facility, as well as the threat to officers and others involved.

“Based upon Mr. Zumwalt’s act of pointing the handgun at the officers while pulling the rifle from the truck, it was objectively reasonable to believe that Mr. Zumwalt was an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others,” Broadhead said.