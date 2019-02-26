Officers arrest Grantsville man at gunpoint in his garage

A Grantsville man is facing charges in two separate cases after he had multiple interactions with police over three days.

Keith Charles Bluck, 52, is charged with five counts of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. In a second case, Bluck is also charged with second-degree felony assault against a peace officer and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Grantsville City police were dispatched to a home on Box Elder Drive on Feb. 15 at 5:51 a.m. in response to an attempted forced burglary, according to a probable cause statement. The responding officers did not find any footprints in the area of the home or damage where the complainant, identified as Bluck, said intruders were attempting to enter the property.

Later the same day, around 11:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to Bluck’s residence again on a medical assist, the probable cause statement said. Bluck said he believed he was suffering from strokes from hearing “popping noises” inside his head.

The responding EMS told officers they had been to the residence multiple times, the statement said. Their assessment found nothing of concern and they advised recent drug use had been involved in the previous incidents they responded to.

On Feb. 16 at 4:46 a.m., Grantsville City police were called to Bluck’s property again for suspicious circumstances, according to the probable cause statement. Bluck, who was the complainant, reported an attempted forced entry to his home, and told dispatchers he would shoot any intruders.

Officers made contact with Bluck, who said intruders attempted to enter the front and rear doors on his property, the statement said. Grantsville City police officers did not find tire tracks, footprints or damage in those areas.

While speaking with Bluck, the responding officer noticed he had dilated eyes, excited speech, difficulty standing still and was grinding his teeth, the probable cause statement said. The characteristics were “indicative of methamphetamine use,” according to the responding officer.

Officers found a loaded revolver on the wooden table in the residence and Bluck said he had numerous firearms in a safe at the residence, but could not recall how many, the statement said. Due to Bluck’s apparent hallucinations, possible drug use and willingness to use firearms against those apparent hallucinations, the responding officer placed Bluck into their custody.

While waiting inside the officer’s vehicle, Bluck claimed a man in a “bear costume” was standing in front of his residence, the probable cause statement said. None of the three officers at the property at the time saw an individual fitting the description.

When questioned by police, Bluck denied using methamphetamine and said he would take any test to prove he hadn’t used recently, the statement said. At the Grantsville City Police Department, Bluck submitted to a urine test, which came back positive for meth.

A search warrant for Bluck’s blood and his residence, for possession of firearms, were requested and granted, the probable cause statement said. Both warrants were granted and executed, with 31 firearms seized.

Bluck was later released from jail and returned to his home, the probable cause statement said.

Grantsville City police were then dispatched again to Bluck’s home on Feb. 17 at 5:08 a.m., according to the statement. He claimed “he was resurrecting something and needed to complete the ritual.”

When officers arrived at his home, Bluck said he had a 12-gauge shotgun and was “going to blow the officer’s head off,” the probable cause statement said. Officers set up a perimeter and made contact with Bluck in the garage, where he was holding the container from a vacuum and claiming he was trying to save its life.

Officers held Bluck at gunpoint, as he was holding a large pair of pliers he refused to put down, the statement said. Bluck was detained and officers entered his home to clear it, where they discovered a loaded firearm on his couch.

At the police department, Bluck admitted he planned to use the firearm to shoot through the doors at the police officers outside his home, according to the probable cause statement.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Bluck’s attorney, Scott Kunkel, motioned for his release, but prosecutors objected to his release. Bail was denied by 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates, but a bail hearing was set for March 12 at 9 a.m.

Bluck was also assigned a scheduling conference in both cases on April 2 at 9 a.m. during Monday’s court appearance.