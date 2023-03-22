Officers crack down on intoxicated drivers during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Officers throughout the county cracked down on DUI drivers on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tooele County officers from the Sheriff’s Department, Tooele City, Grantsville City, and the Utah Highway Patrol worked well into the night on March 17 to catch drunk or drugged drivers.

Their enforcement effort, which they called a “DUI blitz,” began at 8 p.m. on March 17 and ended at 1 a.m. on March 18.

At 8 p.m., the officers gathered at the Tooele Police Department to talk about the enforcement and hear from a few speakers.

Speakers included Sarah Frei who lost her legs in an accident with a drunk driver a few years ago and her father who shared his experience of watching his daughter go through the accident.

“Sarah and her family were there and she spoke to us, along with her dad,” Bentley said. “It was a good reminder to us about why we look for drunk drivers and discourage people from driving drunk .. Someone under the influence changed Sarah’s life forever.”

In total, there were around 20 officers who drove all around the county looking for drunk drivers or those breaking the law.

During their excursion, officers caught five DUI drivers, including three drivers under the influence of drugs and two under the influence of alcohol. They also seized misdemeanor amounts of marijuana inside a vehicle, according to Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

Officers were able to find drunk drivers by their varying speeds, running stop signs, swerving, and stopping at a green light, Bentley said.

During the blitz they also charged two minors with possession of alcohol and nicotine, found three open containers of alcohol in a vehicle, stopped 85 vehicles, charged one reckless driver, and gave five “move over” violations.

“We weren’t out there trying to make people’s lives harder; we were trying to make sure everyone went home safely,” Bentley said.