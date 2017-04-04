Officers’ names involved in Clean Harbors shooting not yet released

No additional information about the officer-involved shooting at Clean Harbors on Feb. 26 is expected to be released for another two weeks, according to Tooele County officials.

At the request of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol, the names of the involved deputy and trooper have not been released and will not be until the Utah County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation and presents its findings. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the outside investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The deputy and trooper have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation into the shooting, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

A West Valley City man, Barry Michael Zumwalt, was shot by law enforcement officers after he threatened to blow up propane tanks at the Clean Harbors incineration facility at Aragonite the morning of Feb. 26.

Zumwalt, 36, was a U.S. Navy veteran with a history of mental health struggles, according to Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Employees at the incineration plant said they approached Zumwalt and asked him to leave after he passed inside the fence at the facility, Cannon said. A confrontation initiated by Zumwalt followed, in which he made threats to blow them up.

The sheriff’s deputy and trooper arrived at the facility about 15 minutes after the call from dispatch, according to Wimmer. Zumwalt did not comply with commands from law enforcement and allegedly threatened them, Cannon said.

The deputy and trooper opened fire from about 160 feet away and Zumwalt was struck, Cannon said. The injured Zumwalt crawled under his vehicle and officers did not approach due to threats he made about blowing up the facility due to concerns of explosives on his person or inside the vehicle, Wimmer said.

Zumwalt was later determined to be deceased after a bomb squad and SWAT team were called in, which took a couple hours to organize and arrive on scene, according to Wimmer.

The last officer-involved fatal shooting in Tooele County was in December 2014 in Stansbury Park, involving a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy. The Tooele County Attorney’s Office ruled less than one month later that the shooting was justified as the suspect had pointed a handgun at the deputy.