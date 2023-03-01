Officially 23 inches of snow fell on Tooele City

Some local residents reported three feet and more, school buildings and cities close down ♦

Tooele residents woke up on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to what has been reported as a record breaking snow storm that officially left 23 inches of new snow when it all stopped falling.

With snowfall starting on Tuesday night, the Tooele County School District Schools sent out emails to staff and parents announcing that Wednesday would be a virtual learning day.

“Teachers will prepare work for students to do virtually. Please check your student’s Canvas or email their teacher for more information about assignments. Stay safe and plan on returning to school on Thursday,” posted the Tooele County school District on their Facebook page at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

But continuing snowfall during the day on Wednesday caused the school district to call for another virtual learning day on Thursday.

“Due to all the snow we have received throughout the day, all Tooele County School District schools will have a virtual learning day again on Thursday, February 23. This will give our amazing maintenance, transportation, and custodial crews time to remove the snow and make sure schools are safe for buses, students, parents, faculty, and staff,” the school district posted on social media at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The school district wasn’t the only thing closed down by snow on Tuesday.

With both the city and county recommending that people stay off roads, both Tooele City, Grantsville City and Tooele County announced their offices would be closed. Scheduled garbage service was canceled for Tuesday.

The Tooele Army Depot announced a weather delay for Tuesday.

Several local businesses and restaurants also announced they would be closed or open late on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s official report showed 23 inches of new snow in Tooele City. That broke a previous record of 22 inches of snow set on Dec. 29, 1972.

The Transcript Bulletin has received reports from local residents of over 36 inches of snow at some locations.

However, the Transcript Bulletin and Tooele’s National Weather Service observer, Ned Bevan, tell the story of a March 27, 1949 winter storm that dropped over 100 inches of snow in Tooele Valley in a 24-hour period.

“My father was doing weather observation at the time,” Bevan said. “He recorded 100 inches of snow, it might have been more, but he only had the capacity to measure up to 100 inches.”

The snow was so deep that the Tooele Valley Railroad train between Warner Depot on the west and the International Smelter in the foothills on the east couldn’t get through, but instead was knocked off the tracks by the combination of wind and snow.

Last week’s snow storm bumped up an already above normal snowpack in the mountains in Utah.

As of Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, the snow water equivalent in the Tooele Valley-Vernon Basin was at 192% of the 30-year median for Feb. 28 and at 139% of the 30-year median water year peak of snow water equivalent.

The SNOTEL monitor at Vernon Creek reported 25.8 inches of SWE on Feb. 28, 2023 which was 0.2 inches higher than the all-time high of 25.6 inches for Vernon Creek.