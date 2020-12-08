Officials break ground at new Lakeview Business Park

Lakeview Business Park developers heralded the construction of their first building with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning in Grantsville on Sheep Lane just north of the Purple Mattress warehouse.

Representatives from Tooele County, Grantsville City, Tooele City, Tooele County School District, the Romney Group and its partners Cushman & Wakefield and NorthPoint Development attended the event.

Tom Freeman, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, directed the ceremony and speakers included Thane Smith of NorthPoint Development, County Commissioner Tom Tripp, Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, and Josh Romney of the Romney Group.

The first 506,930 square feet building should be completed by July or August, according to the developers. The building is expandable up to 1 million square feet. Stout Building Contractors of Bountiful is the general contractor for the building.. Eventually, Lakeview Business Park could include up to 60 buildings on the 1,300-acre site.

“This has been three years in the making,” Freeman said. “Community support will make this a success; we’re grateful for our partners. Three years ago when we drove out here and smelled the onions which many of you are smelling today, we saw all this ground and knew there were some opportunities.There has been a great deal of patience and persistence and strategy that has gone into this from the beginning.”

Smith said his group has been working closely with Tooele County, Grantsville City Council, Grantsville Planning Commission. He said the park could eventually employ 8,000 to 10,000 people and bless peoples lives in many ways.

“It will also invite more people to come out here and as this park is successful and begins to grow it will develop a lot of tax base that will help with infrastructure, schools and communities,” Smith said.

Tripp mentioned the groundbreaking is only the beginning.

“Tooele County has some basic things we need to correct,” Tripp said. “We have a great community but we have underemployed opportunities here within our county boundary. We’re a three-in-one county. We have three working people for every job located in our county and because of that we have a serious commuter problem. This will not reverse that instantaneously and this will be a buildout over a number of years, but it is a move in the right direction. The county has gone to lengths to see this thing launched, we pray it will be a fast buildout.”

Mayor Marshall said the park will have a tremendous impact on the community. He mentioned the superb schools located in Tooele to help train future employees for jobs at the park.

“It is so rewarding to see this vision starting to grow,” he said. The mayor said the area is a superb location for a business park with easy access to the Midvalley Highway and I-80.

“We’ve got to know the people of this valley the last three years. People are proud of this valley,” Romney said.

“Mayor Marshall, who just spoke, has been incredible and shared our vision from the beginning. He’s been with us since the first time we met. When we first met we weren’t in Grantsville so we wrestled a bit in the beginning, but he and the City Council and Brett Combs (Grantsville City attorney)… that team has been really, really, really instrumental in helping us get to where we are today.”

Romney also thanked members of the Tooele County Commission and Tooele County School District.

“We saw an incredible opportunity, a vibrant workforce, wonderful valley, a great commute to Salt Lake Airport and downtown Salt Lake City,” Romney said.

In January 2019, following a presentation from Romney and representatives of Zions Bank, the Tooele County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with the county and the Romney Group for tax increment financing for the development of the business park.

Tax increment financing involves the district foregoing a portion of its property tax from the increase in the property’s value for a specified period of time as the property is developed.

During the meeting Romney said the project wouldn’t happen without the tax increment.

“This project doesn’t move without the tax increment financing,” he said. “We don’t have the money for the infrastructure — water, sewer, power.”