Officials give go-ahead to resume paused J&J vaccine

On Friday, The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration allowed the Utah Department of Health to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which had caused a rare blood-clotting disorder in some recipients.

“Out of more than eight million people who had been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 people, all female, experienced a rare blood clotting condition and three died,” UDOH wrote on its website, coronavirus.utah.gov.

The vaccine can only be given to those 18 and older.

Moving forward, Johnson & Johnson regulators plan to add language to the product label warning of the potential risk for a blood-clot condition.

Johnson & Johnson informed UDOH that some women younger than age 50 may be at an increased risk from the vaccine.

“These women may choose to speak with their health care provider prior to receiving the vaccine or choose another vaccine manufacturer,” UDOH wrote on the website.

The CDC will be releasing more official guidance about the vaccine today.

“For many Utahns, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the best vaccine,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “A single dose gives us the best change of vaccinating people who are hard to reach because of personal schedules, those who might be less likely to return for a second shot, and even those who don’t like needles. We are relieved that those doses will rejoin our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.”

Prior to the pause, more than 86,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered in Utah.

Approximately 53,000 additional unused doses remain on the shelves of vaccine providers throughout the state, according to UDOH.

Johnson & Johnson doses will resume shipping this week and providers may not use any of the doses they already had on hand.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tooele County has had 7,141 positive cases of the virus, according to a report by the Utah Department of Health released daily.

The county has also had 218 hospitalizations and 41 deaths from the virus.

The Tooele County Health Department didn’t release a situational report last week.

The State of Utah has had 395,677 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the UDOH report.

They have also had 16,070 hospitalizations and 2,183 deaths, along with 2,533,517 people tested for the virus, and 1,260,198 individuals receiving at least one vaccine.